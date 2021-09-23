American Century Companies Inc. Invests $308,000 in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,042 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.04 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

