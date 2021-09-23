Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,903,671.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total transaction of $2,555,581.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total transaction of $2,477,727.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total transaction of $2,595,647.00.

ZM opened at $277.95 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.19. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 175.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

