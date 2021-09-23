Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Jayne B. Hart Sells 67,446 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MYGN stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $36.95.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000,000 after purchasing an additional 373,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,716,000 after purchasing an additional 326,155 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,051,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,466,000 after purchasing an additional 370,529 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.