Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Separately, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vitru currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.54 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. Vitru has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitru by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

