CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.77.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $164.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.26 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $171.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.20.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

