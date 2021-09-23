American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,170 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,707,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,808,000 after purchasing an additional 71,898 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $115.91 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $796,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

