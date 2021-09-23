Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,343 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 242,906 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 615,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 178,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,639.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 171,251 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 50.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

PAHC stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $864.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

