American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOOT opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.