Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LL. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 5,033 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

LL opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

