Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 566.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,993 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Organogenesis worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORGO stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.86. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

