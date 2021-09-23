Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Movado Group were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

NYSE MOV opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $755.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.26. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 6,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $202,594.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $883,033. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.