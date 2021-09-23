US Bancorp DE Sells 5,370 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RXT. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

RXT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.