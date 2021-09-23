US Bancorp DE Has $30,000 Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 42.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 16.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

SANM opened at $38.41 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

