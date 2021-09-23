Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after buying an additional 624,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,128,000 after acquiring an additional 542,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 546,025 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,577,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 338,254 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,158,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 544,870 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

