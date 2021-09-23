Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Major Shareholder Omaha Corp Boston Sells 171,975 Shares

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 171,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $3,341,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25.

On Monday, September 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 191,020 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $3,715,339.00.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at about $22,739,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $16,784,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $11,616,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $8,108,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at about $7,765,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DFH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

