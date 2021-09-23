MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Down 3.6%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.99 and last traded at $98.37. Approximately 340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 128,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get MYR Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.