Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 127,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,389,214 shares.The stock last traded at $8.58 and had previously closed at $8.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Euronav alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.