Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,697.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $107.96 on Thursday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

