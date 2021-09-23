Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 560,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 94,063 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 595,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 301,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 125,837 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.