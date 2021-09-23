Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,326 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 501.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $328,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $114.55 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $126.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.47 and a 200-day moving average of $117.10.

