Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $101.67.

