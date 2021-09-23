Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPH opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

