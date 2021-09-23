Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 195948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Kootenay Silver from C$0.57 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.91 million and a PE ratio of -27.14.

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

