SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPWR. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.54.
Shares of SPWR opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. SunPower has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 25.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $46,453,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 67.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 106,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
