SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPWR. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. SunPower has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 25.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $46,453,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 67.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 106,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.