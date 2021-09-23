Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VMEO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.55. Vimeo has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

