Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.43.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $158,706.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,581 shares of company stock valued at $21,616,614. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

