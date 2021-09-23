Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.72.

LEN stock opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.43. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

