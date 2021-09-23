Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.72.
LEN stock opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.43. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.
