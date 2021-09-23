Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

