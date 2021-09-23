Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.87

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.87 and last traded at $54.87, with a volume of 2787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,370,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,418,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,140,000 after acquiring an additional 213,050 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after buying an additional 1,815,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after buying an additional 217,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

