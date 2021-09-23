Short Interest in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Declines By 19.7%

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 1,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 71,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIC opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $466.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

