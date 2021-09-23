Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Datasea at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTSS stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.23. Datasea has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

