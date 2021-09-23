American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.37 Million

Brokerages expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post $65.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.90 million to $68.92 million. American Well reported sales of $62.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $255.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.86 million to $258.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $347.84 million, with estimates ranging from $333.69 million to $359.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

American Well stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -4.49. American Well has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $267,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 259,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,161.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,764. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after buying an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in American Well by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Well by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in American Well by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in American Well by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

