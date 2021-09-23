Short Interest in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Drops By 20.8%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.67.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 856,243 shares of company stock valued at $222,915,890 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $341,269,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $241.85 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.19.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

