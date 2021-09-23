Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,203 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of CAI International worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CAI opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $968.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Equities research analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

