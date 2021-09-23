Head to Head Review: Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Colliers International Group and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group -11.93% -70.87% -12.22% Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colliers International Group and Rafael’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $2.79 billion 1.98 $49.07 million $1.22 106.16 Rafael $4.91 million 131.54 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Colliers International Group and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus price target of $130.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.69%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Rafael.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Rafael on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

