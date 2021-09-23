Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $593,000 Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 675.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Gannett worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gannett by 17.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. started coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $958.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

