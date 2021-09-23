Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.75 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $415,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.