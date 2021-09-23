Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 28.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 231,907 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the second quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

