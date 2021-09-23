New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 5,698 Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $8,340,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTOS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of CTOS opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

