Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PSCD opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $126.08.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,598.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,627,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.