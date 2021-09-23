Cameron Mcaskile Fowler Sells 62,725 Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total value of C$8,025,663.75.

TSE:BMO opened at C$126.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$126.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$122.15. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$75.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.87.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

