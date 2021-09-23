Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BASFY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price (down previously from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of Basf to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.07.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Basf has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Basf had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Basf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

