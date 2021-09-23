Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s (HENKY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.