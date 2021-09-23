Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK):

9/14/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $6.50 to $6.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$8.25 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

8/11/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $742.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

