Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Stake Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINT. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

DINT stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Davis Select International ETF has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.