Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $466,000 Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Viking Therapeutics worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 133,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

