Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $467,000 Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in MannKind in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MannKind in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in MannKind in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 93.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 33.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

