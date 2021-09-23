Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $16,922,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 32.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,038,000 after buying an additional 345,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 149.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 283,677 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $6,735,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of UPLD opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. Upland Software’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,924. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.