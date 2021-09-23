Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 74.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 22.2% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NYSE NSP opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.32. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $114.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSP. Truist raised their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,411 shares of company stock worth $4,844,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.