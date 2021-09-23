Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,880,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Sasol stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

